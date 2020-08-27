Aug 27, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

(foreign language) Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today at the Digital China Holdings Limited 2020 Interim Results Announcement Conference Call. Our management team and team leaders led by Maria Kwok, Chief Operating Officer, will talk -- will walk through results with us.



First of all, the company will first introduce and explain its 2020 interim results in English, then Q&A session will be conducted in Mandarin and English. (foreign language)



First of all, let's to welcome our Investment Director, Mr. Davin Wu.



Chun-pong Wu - Digital China Holdings Limited - Director of Investment



Okay. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Davin Wu. I'm in charge of M&A, capital market and IR. Today, I'm very pleased to present the financial results for the first half of 2020.



Let's move on to Page 4. Overall, we have reported a very good set of results. We have successfully launched Yan Cloud DaaS in multiple Sm@rt City 3.0 projects. The new infrastructure policy are driving our overall