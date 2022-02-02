Q4 2021 Orsted A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Mads Nipper - Ãrsted A/S-CEO - Group President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, and good afternoon and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q4 2021 earnings call.



Never before has the world's climate challenge has been greater and the message from science clearer that we need to act now to preserve our planet. And with more than 70% of the world's carbon emissions coming from the production and use of energy, the transition to a sustainable energy system is at the core of combating climate change.



With more than 30 years of experience in renewables as one of the 5 largest renewable energy companies in the world and as the undisputed leader in offshore wind, we at Ãrsted want to play our part in realizing this massive renewables buildout.