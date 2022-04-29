Q1 2022 Orsted A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Mads Nipper - Ãrsted A/S-CEO - Group President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, and good morning, good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our earnings call for the first quarter of the year. Next to me, I have our newly appointed Group CFO, Daniel Lerup, who most of you likely already know from when he headed Investor Relations team a couple of years ago. Daniel will present the Q1 financials before we open for questions.



Before we head into the strategic highlights for the first quarter, let me start by addressing the terrible situation we continue to witness in Ukraine. We and I are deeply disturbed by the situation, especially the human suffering. And the Russian aggression goes against everything Ãrsted stands for, and as a consequence, we are taking every step possible to stop our