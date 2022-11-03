Q3 2022 Orsted A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Orsted Q3 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you, this conference is being recorded. Today's speakers are CEO,Â Mads Nipper; and CFO,Â Daniel Lerup.



Speakers, please begin.



Mads Nipper - Ãrsted A/S-CEO - Group President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, good morning, everyone. We continue to find the world, and not least Europe, in a highly unusual and volatile period with an ongoing war, political sanctions and instability, extremely high inflation, a threatening recession, and steeply increasing interest rates. The European energy crisis continues to significantly impact households, companies, and countries. And despite gas and power prices coming down from the peaks at the end of August, they do remain high and volatile compared to any period before 2022.



On the regulatory side, uncertainty remains both in the EU and U.K. as regulators work on how to structure and implement energy price caps to protect