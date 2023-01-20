Preliminary Q4 2022 Orsted A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for joining the conference call. Yesterday evening, we published our preliminary and unaudited EBITDA for 2022 as well as our expectations for 2023. In a year with higher unusual market conditions, not least the very volatile energy prices and a substantial increase in inflation, we are pleased to achieve our latest 2022 EBITDA guidance which is, in fact, above our initial expectations for the year.



The significant volatility throughout the year led however, to a very different composition of our earnings mix than we had expected. We benefited