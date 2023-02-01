Q4 2022 Orsted A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT
Mads Nipper - Ãrsted A/S-CEO - Group President & Member of Executive Board
Thank you very much, and welcome to this call. As you may have seen from our pre-leased earnings 2 weeks ago, we achieved a record-high operating profit in 2022 despite the unusual and very volatile market conditions. Our financial performance is supported by a fleet of assets, continuously operating at excellent availability rates and contributing to the security of energy supply across all markets in which we operate.
This shows the benefit of our strong operational portfolio and the diversification of our asset base. Based on the financial results, the Board of Directors will recommend to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of DKK 13.5 per share is paid for 2022. This equates to an 8% increase in line with our dividend policy.
