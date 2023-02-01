Q4 2022 Orsted A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Ãrsted Q4 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's speakers are Group President and CEO, Mads Nipper; and CFO, Daniel Lerup. Speakers, please begin.



Mads Nipper - Ãrsted A/S-CEO - Group President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, and welcome to this call. As you may have seen from our pre-leased earnings 2 weeks ago, we achieved a record-high operating profit in 2022 despite the unusual and very volatile market conditions. Our financial performance is supported by a fleet of assets, continuously operating at excellent availability rates and contributing to the security of energy supply across all markets in which we operate.



This shows the benefit of our strong operational portfolio and the diversification of our asset base. Based on the financial results, the Board of Directors will recommend to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of DKK 13.5 per share is paid for 2022. This equates to an 8% increase in line with our dividend policy.



