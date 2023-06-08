Orsted A/S Capital Markets Day Transcript

Jun 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Rasmus Keglberg Haervig - Ãrsted A/S-Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ãrsted's Capital Markets Day 2023. My name is Rasmus Haervig, and I'm the Head of the Investor Relations team. We are very pleased to have you all with us here at the Science Museum and all of you joining us on the web stream.



Safety is an integrated part at everything we do at Ãrsted. That applies to everywhere we are, so it also applies here today. So before I will let Mads into the stage, I will do a safety briefing.



There are no alarms or drills planned for the duration of our event. So if the alarm sounds, please don't use a lift, but follow the security personnel who will guide you down the staircase and into the muster points, which are found outside the [group entrance]. The fire exits are labeled to your left, my right. Throughout the day, we will host 6 presentations, and we will show you 3 different videos and the total program is scheduled for around 4 hours. At around 11:30, we will have a coffee break, which will take place downstairs.