Q2 2023 Orsted A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to this Ãrsted Interim Report for Q2 of 2023. (Operator Instructions) Today's speakers are Group President and CEO, Mads Nipper; and CFO, Daniel Lerup. Speakers, please begin.



Mads Nipper - Ãrsted A/S-CEO - Group President & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much, and welcome to this call. Before diving into the highlights of our second quarter, I would like to touch upon the numerous extraordinary weather events relating to climate changes across the globe that we've seen over the past months, including 17 straight days with global temperatures hotter than any prior days on record. These events have once again illustrated the fact that urgent investments are needed into green transformation of the world's energy systems and that they are needed more than ever. Let me reiterate how vital it is that governments and decision-makers around the world address and reduce the industry risks facing the renewable sector. The offtake frameworks and contracted power prices must reflect the