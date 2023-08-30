Aug 30, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining this call. Yesterday evening, we announced the anticipation of an impairment to part of our U.S. portfolio on the back of a pre-FID review of our near-term U.S. offshore development projects. As part of this review, we have assessed the aggregate adverse impacts relating to our supply chain developments, net of favorable progress on our ITC guidance and interest rates increasing. Let me walk you through each of the respective developments.



On the supply chain challenges, we have seen several impacts by a handful of supplier delays materializing over the recent weeks which relates to our Ocean Wind 1, Sunrise and Revolution Wind projects. As there is an inherent risk