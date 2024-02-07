Feb 07, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Rasmus Keglberg Haervig - Ãrsted A/S-Head of IR
Hello, everyone, and welcome to Ãrsted's presentation of our Full Year 2023 Results and our Capital Markets Update. My name is Rasmus Haervig, and I'm heading the Ãrsted IR team, and we've been very much looking forward to giving you this update. Today, our CEO, Mads Nipper, will give an update on our business plan, followed by our interim CFO, Rasmus Errboe, who will go through our financial plan. That will take roughly an hour, and afterwards, we have an hour allocated for Q&A, where both the people who joined us here get after today, but also those following online can pose questions.
So with that, over to you, Mads, for the presentation. Thank you.
Mads Nipper - Ãrsted A/S-CEO - Group President & Member of Executive Board
Thank you very much, Rasmus, and a warm welcome to those of you here and also for all of those who are following us online. We appreciate you dialing in on this. As
Q4 2023 Oersted A/S Capital Markets Day and Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 07, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
