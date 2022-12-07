Dec 07, 2022 / 10:15PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



We're very pleased to host Robert Egmond, the VP, Exploration of Dolly Varden Silver. Dolly Varden is consolidated at district in Northern British Columbia. It has a business concept of combining several deposits with a single mill and a hub and spokes. One camp, one mill and several deposits within a radius that's made practical. I'm going to let Rob tell the story. And I am going to step aside and appreciate the opportunity. Thank you.



Robert Egmond - Dolly Varden Silver Corporation - VP, Exploration



Thanks, John. Well, first of all, thanks for having me on. And thank you for everyone listening in, take some time out and listen to the presentation.



Yeah, I'll be talking about Dolly Varden today. We have some forward-looking statements to get out of the way. We will be making some statements about the future and what we believe will happen, but no guarantees that will.



So, Dolly Varden Silver. We've grown a lot in the last two years. Two years ago, we had $20 million market cap. Today, we're up around CAD175 million. And a lot