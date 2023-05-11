May 11, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Our next presenter is Shawn Khunkhun, Chief Executive Officer of Dolly Varden Silver Corporation, which trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol DOLLF and on the TSXV under the symbol DV. Dolly Varden's silver and gold projects are located in British Columbia. Welcome, Shawn.



Shawn Khunkhun - Dolly Varden Silver Corporation - CEO and Director



Thank you, Bob. And I just wanted to thank the OTC for having us and hosting us and for everybody who's attended this morning. I took over this company in February 2020, and the vision that I had for Dolly Varden -- having been in the mining business, particularly in the junior mining business for the last 20 years, I've helped companies through exploration, development and in the production. And what attracted me to Dolly Varden was we've got a project that is located in Northwest BC. And I'm not just saying this because this is my backyard and my own province, but this is a project and a jurisdiction where there is a clear permitting timeline, we've got certainty with our indigenous partners. And