Mar 05, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Jan Rindbo
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S - CEO
Jan Rindbo - Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S-CEO
NORDEN is increasingly becoming an asset-light business. Today, less than 15% of the vessels we operate are owned. This gives flexibility and agility, and 2018 called for both. While the dry cargo market for most of the year offered a gradual improvement, the tanker market suffered severely from overcapacity and low transport demand.
On that background, NORDEN generated an adjusted result of $20 million, which was in line with the latest guidance. The result corresponds to an EBIT of $39 million and marks another step in the right direction of making NORDEN more profitable. In November 2018, NORDEN initiated a share buyback program of $10 million. On top of this, the board proposes that a dividend of DKK 2 per share is paid to the shareholders, bringing the total return to shareholders to
