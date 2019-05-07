Q1 2019 Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's NORDEN Interim Report First Quarter of 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, the 7th of May, 2019. I will now like to hand over the conference over to your speaker today, Jan Rindbo, CEO of NORDEN. Please go ahead, sir.



Jan Rindbo - Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S-CEO



Thank you, and welcome to the presentation of NORDEN's first quarter results for 2019 and thank you for dialing in. My name is Jan Rindbo and I'm the CEO of NORDEN. CFO Martin Badsted and I will be presenting our results today. I trust you have all found time to download the accompanying presentation available on our website. We will go through selected slides and we will refer to the specific slides as we go along. And please note that this presentation and the following Q&A session will be recorded and made available on our website.



Slide 2, please. The agenda for today will be as