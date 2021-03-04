Q4 2020 Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NORDEN Full Year Results 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 4th of March 2021.
And I would now like to hand the conference over to our first speaker today, Jan Rindbo, CEO. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Jan Rindbo - Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S-CEO
Thank you very much, and welcome to the presentation of NORDEN's annual results for 2020. Thank you for dialing in or following the presentation online. My name is Jan Rindbo, and I'm the CEO of NORDEN. I will, together with our CFO, Martin Badsted, today be presenting our full year and Q4 results.
I hope you have all found time to download the full year presentation available on our website, which we will be going through on this webcast, and we will refer to the slide numbers for those of you listening in.
Turning to Slide #2. We can see the agenda for today. I will start by highlighting the
