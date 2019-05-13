May 13, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 13, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jonathan Thomson
Diploma PLC - CEO & Director
* Nigel P. Lingwood
Diploma PLC - Group Finance Director & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Henry Carver
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
* Jane Linsdey Sparrow
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director
* Julian Charles Cater
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* William Kirkness
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
=====================
Jonathan Thomson - Diploma PLC - CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Diploma's first half results presentation. My name is Johnny Thomson. And I'm joined today, of course as usual, by Nigel Lingwood, the group's Finance Director. I've been Chief Executive of Diploma for a little under 3 months now. I'm delighted to be here, my
Half Year 2019 Diploma PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 13, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...