Full Year 2019 Diploma PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 18, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Nov 18, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jonathan Thomson

Diploma PLC - CEO & Director

* Nigel P. Lingwood

Diploma PLC - Group Finance Director & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* David Brockton;Numis;Analyst

* James Beard

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* Jane Linsdey Sparrow

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director

* Samuel James Bland

JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

* William Kirkness

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



=====================

Jonathan Thomson - Diploma PLC - CEO & Director



Okay. Well, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Diploma's results and strategy update. I'm delighted that you could join us today. I'm Johnny Thomson, Chief Executive. And of course, we have our esteemed CFO, Nigel Lingwood, with me too. We