Half Year 2021 Diploma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Diploma half-year results. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Johnny Thomson, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Jonathan Thomson - Diploma PLC - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning. I hope everyone is well. Thank you for joining us for our half-year update today. I'm here with our CFO, Barbara Gibbes. So the agenda for today, I'll give some summary comments in a minute. Barbara will then take you through the numbers. And I will return for a business update before some comments on our prospects. And as usual, there'll be plenty of time for questions at the end.



I'm really pleased with our progress in the last 6 months. We've worked hard on revenue initiative across all businesses designed to penetrate, diversify and grow organically. The contribution from the quality acquisitions we have made, Windy City Wire particularly, has been exceptional. The trading momentum into the second half is very encouraging. And we are significantly upgrading our full year expectations.



We have a strong balance