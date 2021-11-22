Full Year 2021 Diploma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Jonathan Thomson - Diploma PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Great to have you with us. Thanks for joining. I'm here, as usual, with our Finance Director, Barbara Gibbes. For the agenda for today, I'll start with an overview. Barbara will then take you through the numbers and our prospects for the year ahead. And then I'll come back to update you on progress with our strategy. There'll be plenty of time for questions as usual at the end. So let's get straight into it.



It's been a really successful year for Diploma. We've made great progress with our performance and our strategic goals. I want to thank all my Diploma colleagues for their huge commitment this year. I also want to thank our management teams for their agility, structure and accountability, leading our people and businesses successfully through the pandemic. More broadly, I'm really pleased with progress in developing our talent, structures and culture as the organization scales. Delivering value responsibly, our ESG program has progressed significantly and is increasingly embedded in our businesses.



We