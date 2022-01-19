Q1 2022 Diploma PLC Trading Update Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2022 / 08:15AM GMT

Jonathan Thomson - Diploma PLC - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Happy New Year. Thank you for joining us this morning. I'm here with Barbara Gibbes, as usual, our CFO. I'll take you through our trading update for a few minutes and then hand over to questions.



So to start with, just a reminder of our strategy, which is to build high-quality, scalable businesses for organic growth. We're excited about the significant growth runway that we see ahead. Firstly, positioning our businesses into structurally high-growth end markets; diversifying our businesses by penetrating further core geographies, U.S., Europe, U.K.; and indeed by extending our product ranges too. And of course, finally, growth -- organic growth driven by acquisitions in fragmented markets is an opportunity for us, too. So we're excited about our growth runway.



And then secondly, it's important, of