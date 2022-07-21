Q3 2022 Diploma PLC Trading Update Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call. I'm here as usual with Barbara Gibbes. I'm going to talk you through over the next few minutes the highlights of the quarter and the year so far. And then, of course, we'll do some Q&A at the end.



So I'll start with a quick reminder of our strategy, which is to build high-quality, scalable businesses for organic growth. We drive this organic growth through focused diversification of our business revenues. We positioned them behind structurally growing end markets. We penetrate further in core developed economies and we extend our product ranges to expand addressable markets. This drives organic growth, it builds scale and it increases our resilience.



