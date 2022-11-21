Full Year 2022 Diploma PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 21, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Jonathan Thomson

Diploma PLC - CEO & Director



Ben Wild

Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

David Thomas Brockton

Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

Henry Carver

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

James Steven Rosenthal

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

Oscar Val Mas

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Jonathan Thomson - Diploma PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Diploma's full year results update. It's our first in-person since the pandemic. So thank you very much for joining us today. In the front row here, we have Chris Davies, our new CFO, who joined us a couple of weeks ago. So we're delighted to have him on board,