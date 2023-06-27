Diploma PLC Investor Seminar Transcript

Jun 27, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Jonathan D. Thomson - Diploma PLC - CEO & Director



All right. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Diploma's Capital Markets seminar, Diploma Delivers. I want to thank you very much for coming today. I also want to say thanks, everyone, for joining on the webcast. I hope you can see and hear us loud and clear. The team are all here, and we're really pleased to be able to share our story with you today. My name is Johnny Thomson. I've been Chief Executive of Diploma for a little over 4 years now. Many of you I know well. I just want to say a word of thanks and gratitude to you for the support you've shown me and the group over the last few years. And for those of you who are a little newer to our story, I hope this is a good opportunity for you to get to know us. And I look forward to speaking to you hopefully after the event.



I'll start by saying that I have a great job, and I really love it. And I want to share with you, first, my first message is there are 3 really important things, very important messages that I want to share with you that make Diploma very special. The first one is