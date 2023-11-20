Full Year 2023 Diploma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 20, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Chris Davies - Diploma PLC - CFO & Executive Director



Welcome. And for those of you in the room, it won't have escaped you'll notice that I am here on my own. Johnny had his appendix removed last night. He's been busily e-mailing me all morning with pointers, and it's the best I can -- all I've been able to do to keep him recuperating. So I'm sure we'll see him back in a couple of days. But this morning, you've just got to deal with me, I'm afraid.



So I'm going to cover off 3 things this morning. I'm going to give you a brief overview of the results. I'll then deep dive into the numbers, and then I'll come back and talk a little bit about the strategy that drove the numbers.



So it's been a great year for Diploma. We've delivered an excellent performance across all of our key metrics, building on our long-term compounding track record. And we have really encouraging momentum into the new year. We're executing on our strategy of building high-quality, scalable businesses for organic growth. This will ensure sustainable quality compounding for the long term, diversifying our specialized