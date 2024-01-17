Q1 2024 Diploma PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jan 17, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Johnny Thomson Diploma PLC-CEO



Good morning, everyone, happy new year. Thanks for joining us today and hope you're all well. I'm here with Chris, sorry to have missed you in November at the full year update, but I'm now fully recovered and back on it. A few words this morning on our quarter one performance, and then we'll move fairly swiftly into Q&A.



So I think the first quarter performance, hopefully a fairly self-explanatory from the RNS. Following the excellent results in 2023 were carrying good momentum, and we're reporting a strong start to 2024. Organic revenue grew by 6%, which was fairly broad-based and volume-led controls and life sciences have delivered strong growth.



Continuing the trends from the last quarter of last year and sales has performed robustly with modest growth seeing of the destocking or the continued destocking in the OEM world. Our reported revenue growth was 10% with an 8% contribution from acquisitions and we carry on doing the rewarding small bolt-ons three more this quarter, which we feel supports our high returns on capital the pipeline