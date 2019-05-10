May 10, 2019 / 06:00PM GMT

Jonathan Carter Goodman - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. - Chairman of the Board



While everyone should know that a few years ago, I made a comment about the font size, so my chairman's agenda is about 30 pages long now. Thank you. So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Dundee Precious Metals 36th Annual meeting. I now call the meeting to order. My name is Jonathan Goodman and as Chair of the company, I will chair today's meeting. I'd like to introduce the other directors present today and I would ask that they stand as I do so. Rick Howes, President and CEO of the company; Peter Gillin; Jeremy Kinsman; Juanita Montalvo; Peter Nixon; Marie-Anne Tawil; Tony Walsh; and Don Young.



During this formal portion of the meeting, only registered shareholders present and in person and holders of valid proxies are permitted to participate in the voting. Following the formal business, Rick Howes will introduce his executive team, provide an update on the business strategy and finances of the company and respond to questions. Shareholders and guests are welcome to participate. Appointment of