Q2 2019 Dundee Precious Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Dundee Precious Metals Second Quarter and Year-to-date 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Janet Reid. You may begin.



Janet Reid - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. - Manager of IR



Good morning, everyone. I'm Janet Reid, the Manager of Investor Relations. And welcome to Dundee Precious Metals second quarter conference call. With me today are Rick Howes, President and CEO; Hume Kyle, Chief Financial Officer, who will each comment on the quarter; as well as David Rae, Chief Operating Officer; and Nikolay Hristov, VP, Sustainable Development, who are here today to assist with answering questions following the formal remarks. After close of business yesterday, we released our second quarter results, and I hope you've had an opportunity to review our material.



All forward-looking information provided during this call is subject to forward-looking qualification,