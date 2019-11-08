Q3 2019 Dundee Precious Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Dundee Precious Metals Third Quarter and Year-to-date 2019 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Hadia Chaudhry, please go ahead, ma'am.



Hadia Chaudhry - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. - Legal Counsel



Good morning, everyone. My name is Hadia Chaudhry, Legal Counsel. Welcome to Dundee Precious Metal's third quarter conference call. With me today are Rick Howes, President and CEO; and Hume Kyle, Chief Financial Officer, who will each comment on the quarter; as well as David Rae, Chief Operating Officer, who is here today to assist with answering questions following our formal remarks.



After closing business yesterday, we released our third quarter results and hope you've had an opportunity to review our material.



All forward-looking information provided during this call is subject to the forward