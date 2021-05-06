May 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Dundee Precious Metals, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Jonathan Goodman. Sir, the floor is yours.



Jonathan Carter Goodman - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. - Independent Chairman



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Dundee Precious Metals 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. I now call the meeting to order. My name is Jonathan Goodman, and as Chair of the company, I will chair today's meeting.



We once again decided to hold our annual meeting in a virtual format in response to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic as we continue our efforts to mitigate the risks to the health and safety of our shareholders, colleagues and communities. We're using the power of technology to hold this meeting in a virtual format via a live webcast, which allows all shareholders and appointed proxy holders from any location to attend, participate and vote at the meeting. Guests are also welcome to