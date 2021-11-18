Q3 2021 DecisionPoint Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the DecisionPoint Systems' third-quarter 2021 earnings results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to our moderator, Carol Arakaki, Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis. Thank you. You may begin.



Carol Arakaki - DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. - VP for Financial Planning and Analysis



Good afternoon and welcome to DecisionPoint Systems' 2021 third-quarter earnings call. Joining me today is Steve Smith, Chief Executive Officer; and Melinda Wohl, Vice President of Finance at DecisionPoint Systems.



Before we start, I would like to remind you of our legal disclaimer that certain forward-looking statements will be made during this call that reflect DecisionPoint Systems' judgment and analysis only as of today, November 18, 2021, and actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting DecisionPoint Systems' business. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking