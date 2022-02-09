Feb 09, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Second Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference. The next presenting company is DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to turn the floor over to today's host, Steven Smith, CEO of DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Sir, the floor is yours.



Steven Smith - Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, and welcome all. Certainly very excited to be here presenting to you the DecisionPoint story. It's been an exciting one. It's a growing one, and I'm excited to give you some dimension on that.



Before I do, I'll cover off on some typical slides that you see at the front end of these investor presentations is the Safe Harbor Act, and you will hear some forward-looking statements. They are no guarantees of performance. I think you know this. And secondly, we are a company that files our income statements on a GAAP basis, but we do embrace non-GAAP financial measures, and you should know that.



Okay. So the DecisionPoint story. I said it's an exciting one. Let me start out