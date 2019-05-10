Q1 2019 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Good morning to everyone out there on this Friday morning. As you've seen in the invitation, we're going to take you, as always, with Frank Appel, our CEO; and Melanie, our CFO, through the Q1 deck that I take it, you have in front of you. And we're happy to deal with your questions after that.



And with that, over to you, Frank.



Frank Appel - Deutsche Post AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Yes. Good morning as well from my side. So let us turn straightaway to the first page, where we highlight the Q1 results. So overall, we are satisfied with the start into the year. We had a relatively slow start with volumes in parts of our business, but that has accelerated quite a bit in the quarter, and it confirms our perspective that we will see this year a solid growth in the global environment.



We have also worked in all of our agenda points intensively, and we see already impact from that, starting with the draft mail regulation, which is helping us now going forward. It's higher than the