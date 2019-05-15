Deutsche Post AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Nikolaus von Bomhard - Deutsche Post AG - Chairman of Supervisory Board



A wonderful good morning to all of you, ladies and gentlemen. I hereby open the Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Post AG, and warmly welcome you on my own behalf, on behalf of the Board of Management and my colleagues on the Supervisory Board. My name is Nikolaus von Bomhard. I was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board after the last Annual General Meeting.



I'm glad to be here today to speak and it is incumbent upon me to lead the AGM in accordance with the articles of association. On this wonderful May morning, I would like to wish all of us an inspiring and interesting debate.



All members of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board are present. I would like to welcome Mr. Pearson and Mr. Meyer, as new members of the management board. John Pearson became CEO of DHL Express at the beginning of May, and Mr. Meyer at the beginning of April took over the job as CEO of Post & Paket Deutschland. I should introduce both of them in greater detail in a minute.



I would also like to welcome