Deutsche Post AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Oct 01, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, here in the room and out there on the web to our event today, our Capital Markets Day to introduce our new Strategy 2025. As I take it, you have seen it from the press release and the material that we sent out this morning.



We've got a pretty packed date for you today. We're starting off this morning with the highlight presentations by group CEO, Frank Appel; and CFO, Melanie Kreis. We will, after that, take you, who are here in Frankfurt, through a rotation of divisional breakout sessions for all 5 operating divisions in our group. After that, there will be a wrap-up session with opportunity for further Q&A on top of the Q&A that I hope you're going to enjoy in the divisional breakouts. So a fantastic opportunity, not only to learn about our new midterm horizon, but also to meet all management team and a couple of new faces, obviously. So I think that should be a worthwhile day for all of us.



And without further ado, I would like to start and hand over to Frank.



Frank Appel -