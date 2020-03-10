Q4 2019 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Deutsche Post DHL Group Conference Call regarding the results of the 2019 financial year. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Mr. Martin Ziegenbalg.



Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Hello, and good morning, everyone out there. Thanks for joining us at this somewhat unusual early time for the Q4 full year reporting call, as you know, with the Group CEO, Frank Appel; and the Group CFO, Melanie Kreis, with us. You know the procedure. We want to stick to the schedule. And therefore, let's start right away.



Over to you, Frank.



Frank Appel - Deutsche Post AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Yes. Thank you, Martin. Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us a bit early today. I'm more than happy to talk first about the highlights of 2019, then Melanie will talk about the financials, and I will come back then with the strategy and outlook.



So let's go to Page 3, where I would