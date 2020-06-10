Jun 10, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Great. Okay. Jolly good. Hi, and welcome everybody out there. My name is Martin Ziegenbalg, Head of IR at Deutsche Post DHL Group, and welcome to the next edition of our Investor Relations Series called Experience Excellence. Simply Delivered. We started off with that series a few weeks ago, featuring how digitization is helping our forwarding business. So today, we are going to look at how in our Supply Chain division accelerated digitalization is going to support overall success. And for that, as you know, we have today with us Oscar De Bok, CEO of the Supply Chain division; and CIO and COO, Markus Voss, who's going to take us basically through the key findings.



Oscar will help you to understand how the whole theme of digitalization plays out under Strategy '25 (sic) [Strategy 2025], particularly for Supply Chain. And Markus is going to introduce you to the methodology being applied, allowing that the best technology is available for each customer's request, which sounds very tailor-made, but still is perfectly organized for mass deployment and,