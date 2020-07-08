Deutsche Post AG Guidance Investor Call Transcript

Jul 08, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Well, thank you, and a warm welcome to everyone out there. Thank you for joining us on what is fairly short notice after last night's release of our preliminary Q2 numbers. I think if you have the presentation we sent out in front of you. And as announced, we're going to have Frank and Melanie taking you through a brief deck, and then there will be time for any of your questions.



And with that, I'd like to hand over to you, Frank.



Frank Appel - Deutsche Post AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Yes. Thanks, Martin. Welcome, and good morning as well from my side. Thank you for joining us on short notice. What I would like to do with Melanie is