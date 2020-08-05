Q2 2020 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Emma, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining Deutsche Post's conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over toMartin Ziegenbalg, Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and a warm welcome to everyone out there to our scheduled Q2 2020 reporting call. As you've seen in the invite, I've got Melanie, our group CFO, with us, who will take you through the presentation, which I take you have in front of you. And after that, there will be time for Q&A.



So the usual procedure. Melanie, over to you.



Melanie Kreis - Deutsche Post AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Thank you, Martin, and good morning, everybody. Welcome also from my side to our Q2 call. As you know, we pre-released our Q2 numbers in early July. I think the first important message is that in the second quarter, our group EBIT was back to growth. And I