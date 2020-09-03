Sep 03, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Hello and welcome, everybody, out there to next edition of our IR Virtual Tutorial from Deutsche Post DHL in our effort to make an experience for you what we mean by Excellence Simply Delivered, our claim.



For today's round, as you've seen from the invite, I'm glad to have with me today, Katrin. Katrin KÃ¶nig, thanks very much for taking the time and making yourself available. I'm pretty sure it's going to be an interesting, I don't know, 60, 70 minutes, something like that.



We have introduced this format not too long ago to have a chance to still educate you on specific topics in the group which we think are of interest for you. And I'm pretty sure you're going to agree with that also after today's session. Invites are already out for the next one with John Pearson and team on why e-commerce works for DHL Express. So looking forward to that one, and there's more to come.



But let's now focus on today's topic. And you see here, our strategy pictorial -- group strategy, as announced last fall. And needless to say that over the