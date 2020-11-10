Q3 2020 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining Deutsche Post DHL Group Q3 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Martin Ziegenbalg, Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Thank you, and a warm welcome from my side. Good morning to everyone out there. I guess for the next call around, you deserve somewhat more upward -- upbeat music whilst waiting for the call. Okay. Here we are. I take it you have the material in front of you. As flagged, we have with us Frank Appel, Group's CEO; and Melanie Kreis, Group CFO. And we proceed, as usual, Melanie and Frank are going to take you through the presentation, and we're ready for your questions after that.



And without that -- without further ado, over to you, Melanie.



Melanie Kreis - Deutsche Post AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Thank you, Martin, and good morning, and welcome also from