Preliminary Q4 2020 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 13, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post DHL Group - Head of IR



Thank you, hello and good morning to everyone out there. Thank you. If you could follow our invitation from last night. So quickly, it's on the preliminary figures we released yesterday. And as announced, we've got Frank Appel, Group CEO, and Melanie Kreis, Group CFO, with us today.



We are going to take you through the slides that I take it you have in front of you. And after that there will be time for Q&A. And with that right over to you, Frank.



Frank Appel - Deutsche Post DHL Group - CEO



Thank you, Martin. Good morning from my side as well and thank you for joining us this morning. So, yes, let me go straightaway into the presentation and start with page 2. We had, of course, an excellent fourth-quarter and that has led to very good numbers that buffer our previous guidance by quite a bit. And that is reflected in our EBIT as equally in our free cash flow.



So, we are very happy about that, the total EUR4.8 billion on a preliminary basis and the cash flow around EUR2.5 billion, I