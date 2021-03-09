Q4 2020 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR
Thank you, and good morning to everyone out there. After yesterday's release, we stay on the fast track and have our call a bit earlier in the day than usual. So nevertheless, thank you very much for joining. I take it you have the material we are going to talk about in front of you.
And with that, I'd like to hand over right away over to you, Frank.
Frank Appel - Deutsche Post AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO
Yes. Thank you, Martin. Welcome as well for my side good morning. So we want to structure the presentation in 4 pieces. First, to show the -- how we have delivered our Strategy 2020. Melanie will then talk about the key financials, then cash flow, returns,
