Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Thank you, and a warm welcome to everyone out there to the introduction of our sustainability road map. It's only 2 weeks after we talked about the full year reporting, so I'm glad to see many of you joining in on this important announcement.



As you've seen from the invite, we've got with us 3 colleagues. It's Frank Appel, the Group CEO; Melanie Kreis, the Group CFO; and Thomas Ogilvie, Board Member in charge of HR. We're going to take you through the presentation that you have in front of you. And as always, there will be time for Q&A after that.



And with that, right on to you, Frank.



Frank Appel - Deutsche Post AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



