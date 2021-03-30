Mar 30, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

John Pearson - Deutsche Post AG - Member of Management Board



Can you hear, Martin?



Leendert van Delft - Deutsche Post AG - VP of Sales Programs & Digital Marketing- DHL Express



Martin, we can't hear You. You're muted.



Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Hello, and welcome, everybody, to the next edition of our Investor Relations Series, "Experience Excellence. Simply Delivered."



So in the technical setup proven before, we are happy to have the same Express experts starring, then, the last time around. So we've got the CEO of the Express division, John Pearson; and Michiel Greeven and Leendert van Delft from the sales team, who are going to introduce you to the exciting world of B2B, e-commerce.



As you see on the slides that we've provided to you, this is, in fact, the fifth edition of our tutorial series. Last time around, we shed a bit light on how B2B -- B2C e-commerce is actually working wonderfully for our network. And today, we are going to take a look at B2B. And promise,