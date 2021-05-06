Deutsche Post AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Nikolaus von Bomhard - Deutsche Post AG - Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board



Good morning, dear shareholders. Ladies and gentlemen, I hereby open the Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Post AG, and warmly welcome you on my own behalf, on behalf of the Board of Management and on behalf of my colleagues on the Supervisory Board. My name is Nikolaus von Bomhard, and it is my pleasure as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, to guide you through today's AGM. The current situation compels us this year again to hold our AGM as a virtual meeting without our shareholders or their proxies being physically present. The proxies appointed by the company are present. We expect to be able to meet face-to-face again at next year's AGM and are very much looking forward to it.



We are confident that even under current conditions this AGM will provide an opportunity for a lively exchange with you, the shareholders of our company. We will respond to all the questions regarding our agenda that have been submitted by our shareholders. Shareholders and their proxies may follow the proceedings of the entire AGM via