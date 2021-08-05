Q2 2021 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Deutsche Post DHL Group Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Martin Ziegenbalg, Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Hello, and a warm welcome from my side to our Q2 '21 conference call. As flagged we have with us today, Group CEO, Frank Appel; Group CFO, Melanie Kreis. Amidst to be done within 60 mins and therefore, right over to you, Frank.



Frank Appel - Deutsche Post AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good morning, as well from my side. So today, we are less -- more or less confirming what we have said already a couple of weeks ago in our preliminary release about the second quarter. Therefore, I think we can overturn to certain elements of that. So if we go straight away to Page 3. Yes, again, we are definitely in a very good spot, seeing a very strong recovery of B2B markets are driven by