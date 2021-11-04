Q3 2021 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Deutsche Post DHL Group Q3 '21 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Martin Ziegenbalg, Head of IR. Please go ahead.



Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Good morning to everyone, and welcome to our Q3 '21 conference call. We are aware that reporting season is at full swing. So thanks for joining. You've got the detailed Q3 numbers in front of you. I take it all the news are out. So Frank and Melanie are going to take you through the main findings of the deck. And after that, we've got time for Q&A. So Frank let's go right away.



Frank Appel - Deutsche Post AG - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Yes. Thank you, Martin. Good morning as well from my side. Yes, I'm happy to start just with for highlights. We definitely have seen a strong support for our business on the market. B2B is fully back and B2C is still performing on a