Q1 2022 Deutsche Post AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



Thanks, operator, and a warm welcome and good morning from me to our Q1 call. I take it that you have all the material that we have put on our reporting app available to you. With me, as announced today, Melanie, as the group CFO.



And without further ado, Melanie, over to you.



Melanie Kreis - Deutsche Post AG - CFO & Member of Management Board



Yes. Thank you very much, Martin, and good morning to all of you also from my side, and welcome to our Q1 earnings call. Before we turn to the Q1 numbers, allow me to open by saying that our thoughts continue to be with our