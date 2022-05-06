Deutsche Post AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Nikolaus von Bomhard - Deutsche Post AG - Shareholder Representative Independent Chairman of Supervisory Board



Good morning, shareholders, ladies and gentlemen. I hereby open the Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Post AG and warmly welcome you on my own behalf, on behalf of the Board of Management and on behalf of my colleagues on the Supervisory Board. My name is Nikolaus von Bomhard. It is my pleasure in my capacity as Chairman of the Supervisory Board to guide you through today's AGM. Due to the persistently high number of COVID-19 infections, this year's AGM is being held as a virtual meeting without our shareholders or their proxies being physically present.



On my right-hand side, apart from Ms. Kreis, Ms. Kocsis and Mr. Appel, the proxies appointed by the company are present as is Mr. Hermann, who will take the notarial minutes of today's AGM. We are confident that even in this format, this AGM will provide an opportunity for a lively exchange with you, the shareholders of our company. We will respond to all the questions regarding our agenda that have been submitted by our shareholders. In