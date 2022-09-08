Deutsche Post AG Capital Markets Update Transcript

Sep 08, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Martin Ziegenbalg - Deutsche Post AG - Head of IR



A warm welcome from my side to our DHL Express Management Update. My name is Martin Ziegenbalg. I'm heading the IR. I'm greeting our guests here live from the rooftop floor at the headquarters, but also the many following us on this live webcast. The guests being here physically today will have the advantage of being able to follow us after this on the nightly visit here at the Cologne Airport. So that's your privilege here.



This is not the first divisional update that we are doing this year. As you know, we started before summer and hosted a series of divisional management updates, which we started with the supply chain management and also with the site visit. We then at the Post & Parcel Germany management introducing their strategy and their way forward and an update on the current situation and no surprise, obviously, also our Global Forwarding divisions had an opportunity to give a management update.



So here today, we are sort of progressing with that journey. The Express management team around John Pearson, the Divisional CEO,